#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: November 29, 2020 (Pt. 4)
Watch as Josh Taylor, Jeff Hathhorn, and Chris Adamski join KDKA-TV’s Bob Pompeani for another round of sound on this edition of the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown!
This is getting ridiculous.
The most anticipated matchup of Week 12 was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium, and emotions were predictably high in the second half.
Colin Kaepernick can't save John Elway this weekend.
While there were no ringside judges to score the eight-round contest between two of boxing's all-time greats, both over 50, and no official winner, the World Boxing Council formed a set of judges that remotely scored the bout. "I'm used to doing it for three minutes," 54-year-old Tyson said of the shorter rounds. Tyson, 15 years removed from his ignominious defeat to Irishman Kevin McBride in the last professional fight of his career, came out firing and was in control of the bout the entire way.
It is hard to believe the play-calling by Anthony Lynn at the end of the Chargers' loss to the Bills
"I just have to smoke, I'm sorry. I'm a smoker."
Looking at some of the best candidates to take over as the next head coach of the Detroit Lions
Gordon Hayward officially is heading to the Hornets -- and the Celtics won't be left empty-handed after his departure.
A month ago, Kendall Hinton was the guy you'd contact if you wanted some candy bars or merchandise for a high school fundraiser. On Sunday, he was the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback, a twist befitting the 2020 NFL season during a pandemic that brings twists and turns every day. Hinton switched from quarterback to wide receiver his final year at Wake Forest in 2019, and he caught 73 passes for 1,001 yards and four touchdowns, good enough to catch the eyes of the Broncos, who signed him after he went undrafted.
Despite a vicious knockout Saturday night, Nate Robinson says he's fine.
New York was considered a potential landing spot with Nicolas Batum being shopped, as SNY's Ian Begley explained Wednesday, but the Knicks do not appear to be a final destination the for Charlotte Hornets wing.
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde begin with Ohio State as the Buckeyes missed yet another game due to COVID-19 protocols this past weekend. How will the College Football Playoff Committee look at the Buckeyes if they aren’t able to compete for a conference title? Tom Herman and Scott Frost, once lauded as blue blood saviors, are both on very hot seats. Do we see either program pulling the plug this year and who would be the coaching candidates for Texas and Nebraska? The main story out of the SEC on Saturday didn’t involve the Egg Bowl or Iron Bowl. Vanderbilt athlete Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a power five conference game. What impact will she have on the sport? The guys also hand out weekly Heisman awards as well.
Jerry Jeudy is as quick of his mind as he is with his legs. The Broncos' WR had a solution for the team's QB issues.
The Raiders' playoff hopes took a huge hit on Sunday.
The New York Giants took over the NFC East lead with a 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, but lost QB Daniel Jones in the process.
Robinson doesn’t seem sad to see Patricia let go in Detroit.
Wow. Now, we know. Finally.
Alabama is the unanimous No. 1 again in The Associated Press college football poll as the top eight teams in the rankings held steady for the fourth week in a row.
One Argentina icon honored another Sunday when Lionel Messi took off his jersey to reveal a Newell's Old Boys jersey bearing Diego Maradona's No. 10.
A really bad season for Syracuse just got worse.