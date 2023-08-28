#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: Aug. 27, 2023 (Pt. 2)
Watch as Chris Adamski, Andrew Fillipponi, and Joe Starkey join KDKA-TV’s Bob Pompeani for another round of sound on this edition of the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown!
Watch as Chris Adamski, Andrew Fillipponi, and Joe Starkey join KDKA-TV’s Bob Pompeani for another round of sound on this edition of the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown!
It's 'Cram Week' on the pod as we get you ready for all your drafts this week and over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to put a bow on the preseason and determine which guys they've changed their mind on since the start of the month.
C.J. Stroud will get his first NFL start in Week 1 at Baltimore.
At 26, Simone Biles is now the oldest woman to win a U.S. all-around title.
"We don't need to worry about it."
Viktor Hovland cruised to a five-shot win to take home the FedExCup on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta.
Viktor Hovland continued his scorching run through golf with a sterling victory at East Lake.
After a thrilling game and a funny announcer jinx, California has its first LLWS championship title since 2011.
France medaled in the past two World Cups, and is a favorite to do so again at the Paris Olympics next summer.
Will Grier, despite reportedly being told he wouldn't make the team on Saturday, threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns in Dallas' last preseason game.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
Ty Gibbs got turned into Ryan Blaney and Blaney slammed head-on into the outside wall.
Ohtani left a start early with cramping on Aug. 3 and missed a start with arm fatigue before he was diagnosed with a torn UCL.
"We're not thinking if we miss a putt how much it's going to cost us money-wise," Rahm said. But everyone else is thinking exactly that.
Will Grier played the whole game under center for the Cowboys.
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
Absent a win Saturday night on the high banks of Daytona, Chase Elliott will miss the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in seven years.
Busch hasn't raced since suffering a concussion at Pocono in July of 2022.
Jacobs will return to the Raiders after he initially held out for a new contract.
This comes soon after all the Spanish players announced their refusal to play unless Rubiales resigned.
Banchero's game-leading 21 points helped the U.S. win, 99-72.