1 CB prospect for the Colts in each round of NFL draft

The Indianapolis Colts are just over two weeks away from the start of the 2023 NFL draft where they’ll be looking to add talent and depth to the roster.

Pound-for-pound, the cornerback position may rival the quarterback room in terms of pure need on the roster. The projected starters in the room, Kenny Moore II and Isaiah Rodgers Sr., are both in contract years. The trade of Stephon Gilmore this offseason placed a massive hit on the depth of the room.

While there are still some free agents the Colts could target before the draft, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they wound up signing a veteran and then using two of their selections to add depth and competition to the room. That’s how thin the roster is.

Here’s a look at cornerback prospect who fits the Colts in each round of the draft:

Round 1

Best prospect fit: Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Selections in this round (1): No. 4

If the Colts didn’t need a quarterback, Gonzalez might be at the top of the team’s draft board. He has everything the Colts want in a cornerback, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Chris Ballard thinks extremely highly of him. The only realistic scenario in which Gonzalez is the selection would be if the Colts traded back from the No. 4 pick because they didn’t feel comfortable with the quarterbacks on the board. It’s highly unlikely to happen, but there’s a timeline in which that scenario takes place.

Round 2

Best prospect fit: Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Selections in this round (1): No. 35

The Colts have shown plenty of interest in Ringo throughout the pre-draft process, and it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if he’s their selection in the second round. Ideally, the Colts could add a starting-caliber corner after trading back from No. 35, but there’s a chance Ringo wouldn’t be available. Ringo brings solid size, athleticism and speed to the cornerback position, and it’s his physicality that will draw the Colts in. He has the profile to work on the boundary while thriving at a prolific program.

Round 3

Best prospect fit: Julius Brents, Kansas State

Selections in this round (1): No. 79

It will be interesting to see where Brents eventually goes because his projected draft capital seems to be ranging between the second and third rounds. His elite athleticism certainly could push him up the board, but some analysts believe he’s best suited for a zone-heavy scheme. That would be fine with the Colts considering Gus Bradley’s defense and even if the Colts wanted to spend a Round 2 pick on Brents, it would be considered a win.

Round 4

Best prospect fit: Jakorian Bennett, Maryland

Selections in this round (1): No. 106

Though he may be a bit lean, Bennett has excellent ball skills to break up passes while boasting one of the most explosive and athletic profiles in the entire class. He posted a 4.30 in the 40-yard dash, a 40 1/2-inch vertical jump and an 11-foot, 1-inch broad jump. Over the final two seasons at Maryland (24 games), Bennett also recorded five interceptions and 29 passes defended.

Round 5

Best prospect fit: Starling Thomas V, UAB

Selections in this round (3): Nos. 138, 162, 176

The Colts have shown some interest in Thomas throughout the pre-draft process, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if one of these three selections in the fifth round wound up being used on a cornerback prospect. Thomas is a bit undersized at 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, but he ran a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash and posted a 37 1/2-inch vertical jump. He’s a twitchy athlete who can work both on the boundary and in the slot while bringing the type of ball skills and physicality the Colts will adore on the field.

Round 6

The Colts currently don’t have a pick in the sixth round of the draft.

Round 7

Best prospect fit: Jarrick Bernard-Converse, LSU

Selections in this round (2): Nos. 221, 236

Bernard-Converse may be heading toward being a priority free agent, but the Colts could want to scoop him up before other teams get a chance to sign him. A fifth-year senior, Bernard-Converse has good size, length and some eye-popping athleticism that includes a reported 42-inch vertical jump from his pro day. He’s probably best suited for off coverage, and he has experience working at several defensive back positions between his time at Oklahoma State and LSU.

