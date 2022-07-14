1 burning question at each position entering Colts training camp

The Indianapolis Colts are preparing to open training camp in just under two weeks where we hope to get some answers at several positions across the roster.

Many of the questions the Colts face entering training camp might not be answered until after the preseason games are done. Some of them might not be answered until the regular season has passed.

But with training camp coming up, here’s a burning question at each position for the Colts:

Quarterback: Will Matt Ryan bounce back?

The 38-year-old gunslinger joined the Colts this offseason after spending the first 14 years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons.

Ryan is coming off of one of his worst campaigns statistically, and most of that can be attributed to the lack of supporting cast around him. Even so, the Colts need Ryan to return to form if the trade is going to be worth it.

Ryan has already impressed the Colts during the spring workouts, and we probably won’t have an answer to the question until after the season is over.

Running Back: Who will be the RB3?

Entering camp, the Colts’ top spots in the backfield are locked down. But there will be a massive competition at the third spot between a number of players.

Phillip Lindsay likely leads the way given his early-career production, but there are questions about his work on special teams. Battling with him will be Ty’Son Williams, Deon Jackson, D’vonte Price and C.J. Verdell—the latter two were signed as undrafted rookie free agents.

Wide Receiver: Will another addition be needed?

The Colts seem confident in their current wide receiver room but the biggest question is whether the depth will be enough to produce throughout the entire season.

Michael Pittman Jr. leads the way, and the upside of Parris Campbell and Alec Pierce is enticing. But most of the names in the room are unproven.

The Colts may stick to their guns with the players they have in the room but it wouldn’t be a surprise if an addition was made at some point.

Tight End: Is Mo Alie-Cox ready for TE1 status?

The Colts signed Alie-Cox to a three-year deal this offseason after the retirement of Jack Doyle. That deal makes him the unquestioned leader in the tight end room.

The 28-year-old is stepping into a big role and will have a chance to prove his worth to the team. He’s flashed plenty in a more limited role, but now he needs to produce as a true TE1.

He has the athleticism and talent to be a strong producer in the offense so this question won’t be answered until the season has already gotten underway.

Offensive Line: Who will be the left tackle?

This is a pretty easy question to ask but one that won’t be answered right away. The battle between veteran Matt Pryor and rookie Bernhard Raimann will get underway in two weeks.

As it currently stands coming out of the spring workouts, Pryor is leading the way working with the first team. Raimann did have his moments of impress during the spring as well.

This will be one of the position battles everyone will be watching.

Defensive Line: Do we witness a Kwity Paye leap?

There are some high expectations for the second-year pass rusher who will be working mostly from the strong side of the defensive line.

Paye has been tabbed as a breakout candidate by several analysts and websites. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he launches himself into the Pro Bowl conversation even if it may be an extremely crowded group.

Linebacker: Which UDFA emerges?

While there will be plenty of activity going on within the linebacker room, a lot of eyes will be on a pair of undrafted rookies in Jojo Domann and Sterling Weatherford.

Both players had strong showings during the spring workouts and even though the spots are limited in the room, both players are competing for the final spots with veteran Brandon King, who joined the team as a special teams player.

Cornerback: Who grabs the CB5 spot?

The top four spots in the cornerback room are likely locked down between Stephon Gilmore, Kenny Moore, Isaiah Rodgers and Brandon Facyson.

However, the rest of the room will battle it out for the final two spots during training camp. And it could come down to any combination of two players.

The competition will likely be led by Tony Brown, Anthony Chesley, Marvell Tell, Alexander Myres, Chris Wilcox while seventh-round pick Rodney Thomas and undrafted rookie Dallis Flowers also are expected to mix in.

Safety: When does Nick Cross take over?

The Colts lost a big member of the defense when Khari Willis retired, but they already have his replacement waiting in the wings.

The uber-athletic safety out of Maryland also has the size and strength to play near the line of scrimmage. It’s only a matter of time until Cross takes over the starting role from Rodney McLeod.

It’s just a question of when he makes the Colts feel comfortable enough to let him take over as the starter next to Julian Blackmon.

Specialists: Does Rodrigo Blankenship hold on to the starting job?

For the third year in a row, Blankenship will be fighting for the starting kicker job. This time, it will be against Jake Verity, who signed a futures deal with the team this offseason. Blankenship is the favorite to win the job, and we should have an answer by the end of the preseason.

