1 burning question for the Eagles at every defensive position following offseason program

The Eagles avoided a massive rebuild from an on-the-field standpoint, going 9-8 last season, while also securing the final playoff berth.

The retool has been accelerated, after an apparent plan of action for immediate improvement this offseason.

Even with the additions of Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, Nakobe Dean, and others, there are still questions that need to be answered with training camp set to open in less than a month.

DE -- Will the Eagles improve their pass rush off the edge?



Brandon Graham will be 34 next season and is coming off a ruptured Achilles. Derek Barnett hasn’t met expectations but still returned on a two-year deal. Josh Sweat (7.5 sacks in 2021) just signed a new deal, and Tarron Jackson is a player to watch.

The Eagles finished with the second-fewest sacks in the NFL with 29, despite finishing tied for 15th in pressures with 197 over 17 games.

Philadelphia loves to bring pressure off of the edge and this unit will need to produce without having Haason Reddick slide down to the defensive end spot from his SAM linebacker position.

DT -- Can the arrival of Jordan Davis make Fletcher Cox more productive?

Cox was released and re-signed after logging 3.5 sacks, 41 pressures, and 12 quarterback hits, but the arrival of Jordan Davis could mean a reduction in snaps.

A fresher Fletcher Cox could mean a more intense pass rush up the middle, which would prevent opposing quarterbacks from completing 80% of their passes.

LB -- Can T.J. Edwards hold off Nakobe Dean at MLB?

After replacing Eric Wilson in the lineup, Edwards played 96 percent of the snaps over the Eagles last eight games, and he signed a contract extension.

Philadelphia then added Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, and Nakobe Dean to the roster via free agency and the draft, making things interesting at the position.

Edwards’s 30 career starts are second-most ever by an undrafted Eagles linebacker in his first three seasons, but he’ll be hard pressed to repeat that snap count in 2022.

S -- Who will emerge at safety opposite Anthony Harris?

Will it be Marcus Epps or Jaquiski Tartt at the safety position opposite veteran Anthony Harris?

A 2015 second-round draft pick (46th overall) by San Francisco, Tartt will immediately compete for a starting role opposite Anthony Harris.

Tartt’s addition provides a big boost to the depth chart and provides an interesting dynamic from a competition standpoint.

Epps was one of the highest-graded safeties in the NFL last season while playing in a limited role and the expectation is that his production should increase with more snaps.

The addition of Tartt shows that Howie Roseman isn’t entirely convinced and wanted to add more value to the position.

CB --Who will emerge as CB No. 4?

Zech McPhearson will look to plant seeds for the future, while Tay Gowan and Kary Vincent Jr. will fight for what could be the final roster spots at the position. Josh Blackwell, Josh Jobe, and Mario Goodrich are practice squad nominees.

