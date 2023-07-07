1 Bulls trade idea for Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Lonzo Ball

Two years ago, the Chicago Bulls made a group of moves to push themselves closer to playoff contention. They ended their rebuild with a trade for Nikola Vucevic and followed that up by signing DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso. Since then, they’ve only won a single playoff game.

However, after getting bounced in the Play-In Tournament this past year, Arturas Karnisovas didn’t even consider a rebuild. The goal was for Chicago to push forward and attempt to get back in the playoffs, but that could come back to bite them, as the future outlook of the franchise doesn’t look ideal.

In turn, a major shake-up could be needed. So, with that in mind, here are three trades to improve the future of the Bulls franchise.

Bulls-Zach LaVine trade: PJ Washington

Bulls receive: PJ Washington (S&T), James Bouknight, Terry Rozier, First-round pick

Hornets: Zach LaVine

With the new CBA being ushered in, giant contracts are dangerous. And in the case of Zach LaVine, that might be the case. Chicago likely won’t sniff a title with him leading the way, yet he’s one of the highest-paid players in the league.

This trade would see them land a solid young player in PJ Washington, a nice developmental project in James Bouknight, three years of Terry Rozier’s smaller contract, and a first.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets could push for the playoffs. With LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller in place, adding LaVine would give them a go-to scorer as they attempt to play their way back into relevancy.

Potential starting lineups

Bulls: Terry Rozier, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, PJ Washington, Nikola Vucevic

Hornets: LaMelo Ball, Zach LaVine, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, Mark Williams

Bulls-DeMar DeRozan trade: Tyler Herro

Bulls receive: Tyler Herro

Trail Blazers receive: Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, Two first-round picks (via MIA), Two first-round pick swaps (via MIA)

Heat receive: Damian Lillard, DeMar DeRozan

Do the Miami Heat make out like bandits in this deal? Absolutely. But that’s because they currently have all the leverage in the world.

And since the Portland Trail Blazers don’t want Tyler Herro, this could be Chicago’s chance to swoop in and swap out the final year of DeMar DeRozan’s contract for a young potential star.

DeRozan is the better player right now, but he’s a mid-range-heavy guy and turns 34 on August 7. For all the talk about Herro’s contract, he’s still a young budding star with playoff experience.

Potential starting lineups

Bulls: Jevon Carter, Tyler Herro, Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic

Heat: Damian Lillard, DeMar DeRozan, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo

Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic

Bulls-Lonzo Ball trade: Doug McDermott

Bulls receive: Doug McDermott, Khem Birch

Spurs receive: Lonzo Ball, Second-round pick

Ouch. This one hurts.

At this point, it seems like there is a good chance Lonzo Ball never gets back on the court. And for a Bulls team that desperately wants to be good, that’s $20 million down the drain.

Ditching him and a second to the San Antonio Spurs for two expiring contracts would help solve the problem, and Doug McDermott’s shooting could even help them next year.

For the Spurs, this would be a way for them to utilize their cap space this summer while also taking a flyer on Ball.

Potential starting lineups

Bulls: Jevon Carter, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic

Spurs: Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Victor Wembanyama

