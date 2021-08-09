UPDATE 1-Brookfield reinsurance unit to buy American National for $5 bln - WSJ

(Adds background)

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc's reinsurance unit has agreed to buy insurer American National Group Inc for about $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

American National shareholders will receive $190 per share in cash, according to the report. That represents a premium of about 10% to the insurer's closing price on Friday. https://on.wsj.com/3lH84at

Reuters reported in May that insurer American National Group was exploring options including a sale of the company, citing people familiar with the matter.

Started in 1905 by William Lewis Moody Jr., American National is majority-owned by the founder's family, which controls the company through a range of trusts and holdings.

American National offers several products, including life, health, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance, as well as annuities, according to its website.

The potential deal comes as corporate results show a return to hefty profits for insurers after they took a hit last year as claims rose due to the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brookfield plans to keep American National's headquarters in Galveston, Texas, and maintain its operational hubs around the country, according to the Wall Street Journal report.

Brookfield Asset Management and American National Group did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

