1 bold prediction for each Vikings draft pick

Although the Minnesota Vikings did not have a lot of draft picks, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was active during the three-day event.

The Vikings wasted no time finding a partner-in-crime for Justin Jefferson, selecting USC wide receiver Jordan Addison in the first round.

Then, the Vikings began upgrading their secondary with the selections of Addison’s college teammate Mekhi Blackmon and LSU safety Jay Ward.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In total, the Vikings selected six rookies over the three days. While all of those rookies won’t get immediate playing time, there is at least a pathway for each to get onto the field.

Examining each rookie’s immediate impacts will be challenging, but it’s worth examining their ceilings as rookies through bold predictions and hot takes.

Related

How Mekhi Blackmon can impact the Vikings defense Minnesota Vikings: Jay Ward has an NFL skillset that requires further development What are the Vikings getting in Jaren Hall? Jordan Addison's route running sets him apart

1. Jordan Addison wins NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Jordan Addison will be an instant starter for the Vikings but might not get a lot of targets between Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson.

Advertisement

As a result, Addison is a heavy underdog to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Sportsbooks have Addison with the 7th-highest odds to win offensive Rookie of the Year.

However, the Vikings will likely be one of the most active passing offenses, and there are over 100 targets to be split around after the departure of Adam Thielen, giving Addison plenty of work over the season.

[lawrence-related id=78891,77646,77593]

2. Mekhi Blackmon intercepts 5 passes

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

This one is a two-pronged hot take.

The Vikings cornerback competition is wide open, and Mekhi Blackmon should have a good shot of starting as a rookie. And while Blackmon is still relatively raw as a prospect, he has solid ball skills and hauled in a career-high three interceptions last season.

Advertisement

If Blackmon starts, there’s a chance his physicality and ball skills translate to interceptions, which could make this bold prediction a reality.

[lawrence-related id=78471,78397,77984]

3. Jay Ward becomes a nailed down starter

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores loves his versatile defensive backs, and fourth-round pick Jay Ward is exactly that.

Ward started his college career as a cornerback before switching to safety, where he excelled as a chess piece.

Ward will need some dominoes to fall before he’s a consistent starter in the NFL, but there’s a chance Ward moves up the ranks and starts in a role similar to Eric Rowe in the Dolphins.

Advertisement

[lawrence-related id=77551,77179]

4. Jaquelin Roy finishes with multiple sacks

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The number seems low, but considering that Jaquelin Roy’s career-high in sacks is just two, this number would be surprising.

Under Brian Flores, Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins emerged as a pass rusher, finishing with 4.5 sacks in 2021.

Roy has a similar build to Wilkins and enters the NFL with reliable pass-rushing skills, meaning he can elevate himself to that level.

[lawrence-related id=77531,77182]

5. Jaren Hall starts and becomes the "quarterback of the future"

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

The “hotness” of this take depends on who you ask.

Advertisement

During the pre-draft process, Jaren Hall had his fair share of fans, including managing editor Tyler Forness. To others, like myself, he had career backup potential, a fine ceiling for a fifth-round selection.

Regardless of where you stand, Hall has shown the makings of an NFL quarterback and, depending on the health of Kirk Cousins, could get a shot to start as a rookie. From there, all it would take is some good performances for Hall to become the guy for the future.

[lawrence-related id=78477,77434,75646]

6. DeWayne McBride leads all rookies in rushing touchdowns

DeWayne McBride is a bulldozer, not afraid to run over a defender and make him look silly.

Advertisement

Does the powerful running style always translate? No, we’ve seen a long list of productive college power backs flame out in the NFL.

However, with the uncertainty of the Vikings’ running back room, there’s a real chance that McBride emerges as the goal line back.

If that’s the case, McBride should get a fair share of chances to find the end zone.

[lawrence-related id=77366,77228]

The Real Forno Show

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire