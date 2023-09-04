1 bold prediction for every Steelers positional unit in 2023

After a busy and productive offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally start the regular season this week preparing to take on the San Francisco 49ers. After everything that went on in training camp and the preseason, it’s hard not to get excited about this team’s potential. So here’s one bold (or maybe not so bold) prediction for every positional unit heading into the season.

Quarterbacks

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Kenny Pickett starts all 17 games and has 6 games of 300+ yards passing. Bonus prediction, Pickett accounts for 25+ total touchdowns on the season between rushing and passing.

Running backs

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

No Steelers running back gets 1,000 rushing yards but two backs get at least 800 yards.

Wide receivers

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

George Pickens leads the team in all major receiving categories including receiving touchdowns.

Tight ends

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Pat Freiermuth makes the Pro Bowl after a career season.

Offensive line

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Broderick Jones plays in spots but Dan Moore holds onto the starting left tackle spot all season.

Defensive line

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Cam Heyward leads the line in sacks but rookie Keeanu Benton is just behind him and second among the unit.

Outside linebacker

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The trio of T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig and Alex Highsmith combine for 33 sacks.

Inside linebackers

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Cole Holcomb tops 125 tackles and makes the Pro Bowl but at least one other inside linebacker tops 100 tackles.

Cornerbacks

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. leads all cornerbacks with five interceptions.

Safeties

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Minkah Fitzpatrick leads the team in interceptions with eight but the rest of the safeties fall flat forcing cornerback Patrick Peterson to play more safety than expected.

Special teams

(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Miles Killebrew and Calvin Austin III both make the Pro Bowl as special teams players.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire