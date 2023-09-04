1 bold prediction for every Steelers positional unit in 2023
After a busy and productive offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally start the regular season this week preparing to take on the San Francisco 49ers. After everything that went on in training camp and the preseason, it’s hard not to get excited about this team’s potential. So here’s one bold (or maybe not so bold) prediction for every positional unit heading into the season.
Quarterbacks
Kenny Pickett starts all 17 games and has 6 games of 300+ yards passing. Bonus prediction, Pickett accounts for 25+ total touchdowns on the season between rushing and passing.
Running backs
No Steelers running back gets 1,000 rushing yards but two backs get at least 800 yards.
Wide receivers
George Pickens leads the team in all major receiving categories including receiving touchdowns.
Tight ends
Pat Freiermuth makes the Pro Bowl after a career season.
Offensive line
Broderick Jones plays in spots but Dan Moore holds onto the starting left tackle spot all season.
Defensive line
Cam Heyward leads the line in sacks but rookie Keeanu Benton is just behind him and second among the unit.
Outside linebacker
The trio of T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig and Alex Highsmith combine for 33 sacks.
Inside linebackers
Cole Holcomb tops 125 tackles and makes the Pro Bowl but at least one other inside linebacker tops 100 tackles.
Cornerbacks
Rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. leads all cornerbacks with five interceptions.
Safeties
Minkah Fitzpatrick leads the team in interceptions with eight but the rest of the safeties fall flat forcing cornerback Patrick Peterson to play more safety than expected.
Special teams
Miles Killebrew and Calvin Austin III both make the Pro Bowl as special teams players.