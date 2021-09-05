1 bold prediction for every Chargers positional unit: Offense

The Chargers are just a week away from kicking off the 2021 regular season, and after some roster reconstruction the team is equipped with plenty of talent on both sides of the ball.

How will the positional groups shape up? Let’s take a crack at making a bold prediction for each one, starting with the quarterbacks room.

Quarterback

Justin Herbert leads the NFL in passing yards

Herbert amassed 4,336 passing yards in his rookie season, in only 15 games. Knowing that he will have a full season and Joe Lombardi’s offense will allow him to air it out often to an array of stud skill players all behind a bolstered offense, Herbert could very well sit atop of the league in this category.

Running back

Larry Rountree takes over as RB2

Despite still drawing injury concerns, Justin Jackson is set to resume his role as the primary backup to Austin Ekeler to start the season. If the preseason is any indication, Rountree’s ability to win on the ground, as a receiver and in pass protection is the perfect skillset to manage a decent-sized load. I’m predicting Rountree to go from a short-yardage specialist to being used as the compliment to Ekeler by season’s end.

Wide receiver

Josh Palmer finishes second among team’s receivers in receptions

It’s expected that Mike Williams is going to be ready for Week 1 and there’s a lot of hype with him expected to man the “X receiver” which was formerly held by Saints’ Michael Thomas. However, an injury could still hold Williams back. Tyron Johnson was released, which benefited Palmer significantly. Jalen Guyton will likely only be used as downfield threat. Nonetheless, it’s hard not to believe that a guy who consistently got open at different areas of the field and caught everything during the preseason isn’t going to emerge as one of Herbert’s top targets.

Tight end

Donald Parham outproduces Jared Cook

Story continues

Cook is the first tight end on the depth chart, but that doesn’t mean his receiving production will resemble just that. Last season, Cook recorded 10 catches for 159 yards (15.9 yards per reception) and three touchdowns on 20 targets with Herbert under center. Parham’s upside is endless due to his elite physical and athletic traits and improved route-running ability coupled with Lombardi’s system which gets tight ends heavily involved. Look for him to work up the seams and in the red zone.

Offensive line

Rashawn Slater allows no more than three sacks

Making the smooth transition from the college to the pro level at the tackle position in Year 1 is not an easy task by any means. Very few are capable of maintaining the high level of play against NFL pass rushers right out the gate, but Slater’s college film and showing this summer might suggest otherwise. Despite has lack of measurable, Slater’s light feet, balance and technically-refined and heavy hands are competent enough to slow the cream of the crop.