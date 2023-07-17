1 Bills player on the roster bubble at each position on defense

Ahead of the start of 2023 training camp, here’s one player on the roster bubble to watch:

Defensive end: AJ Epenesa

Espensa and Boogie Basham are tied right on the bubble together. Both former second-round picks, these pair of pass rushers are still trying to really make their mark in the NFL.

Their futures in Buffalo will depend on the way this summer goes and some of it is out of their control. If Von Miller is on the field and healthy by opening day from his knee injury, it’s hard to imagine both Epenesa and Basham on the Bills roster. That’s just too many players at one position. If Miller needs more time, it gives the team a few extra weeks to sort out who to keep.

Defensive tackle: Eli Ankou

Ankou has bounced back and forth between the roster and practice squad in Buffalo in recent years. Currently he’s viewed as most likely off the roster, but injury is playing a part here as well.

Jordan Phillips’ shoulder injury might keep him off the roster to start 2023. That might allow Ankou a chance to slide in as a depth option.

Linebacker: AJ Klein

Klein is an under-the-radar player to potentially take over for Tremaine Edmunds. In the past, he was Buffalo’s third linebacker behind Edmunds and Matt Milano and would slide into a starting spot if someone was injured.

But Klein’s contract and youthful players around him, such as rookie third-round selection Dorian Williams, aren’t doing him any favors. He reads as a player the Bills will hope to get onto their practice squad.

Lewis provides strong positional versatility to the Bills defense which could keep him on the roster. He could potentially play safety as well.

But the Bills are deep at cornerback after adding Cam Dantzler to a lineup already with the likes of Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford already battling to start.

Marlowe knows Sean McDermott’s defense well. The problem is the Bills are pretty set at safety without him. Marlowe’s future likely depends on Damar Hamlin and if he’s ready by opening day following his cardiac arrest recovery.

