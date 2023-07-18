1 Bills player on the roster bubble at each position on offense

Ahead of the start of 2023 training camp, here’s one player on the roster bubble to watch from the Buffalo Bills offense:

Kyle Allen is the most-likely candidate to be Josh Allen’s backup after signing a one-year deal in Buffalo this spring. But we just have to see it and we haven’t yet.

That’s not on Kyle Allen at all. It’s not his fault there hasn’t been any preseason games yet. If Matt Barkley outplays him, there are some salary cap savings the Bills pick up by letting Kyle Allen go.

It still feels like this will go as anticipated, though.

Running back: Nyheim Hines

Hines is in a very interesting position. After the Bills traded for him he did not have a huge impact on offense. As a returner, he did.

However, the NFL changed the kickoff rules in 2023 so his importance might have decreased a bit unless he gets involved in the offense more. At the end of the 2022 season, head coach Sean McDermott said he wanted that to happen so time will tell if Hines can get that opportunity.

Up against him is a big running back room. Him and James Cook were joined by free-agent additions Damien Harris and Latavius Murray this offseason.

Wide receiver: Trent Sherfield

Sherfield looks like a good bet to make the roster as of now… if he keeps his current momentum.

When Stefon Diggs sat out spring practices, Sherfield was getting those extra reps. That’s a good sign, but it’s still a long summer. Where Sherfield will also earn his roster spot is contributing on special teams.

Tight end: Quintin Morris

Morris is… really he only option here. The Bills are not cutting Dawson Knox after signing his extension and Dalton Kincaid is a first-round rookie. No shot he is moved.

Morris has the inside track to be the team’s No. 3 tight end if his contributions on special teams continue.

Quessenberry is facing off against free-agent addition Brandon Shell to be the Bills’ swing tackle again in 2023. He held that job last season and his versatility to also play guard helps him.

Those two will likely get a chance to start, too. But Spencer Brown is not on the roster bubble at all. Even if Brown were to lose his starting position, he’s still on his rookie contract.

The guard position is a packed house for the Bills. There are two starting positions up for grabs. Incumbent Ryan Bates will take on the likes of free-agent signees Connor McGovern and David Edwards. Then there’s second-round pick O’Cyrus Torrence to factor in.

Boettger is the dark horse in the discussion.

Before his Achilles injury, he was starting over the likes of Bates. The problem is that Boettger’s contract would be the easiest to cut. McGovern, Edwards, and Bates all have deals that will likely keep them on the roster.

If Boettger does earn a starting spot, the Bills will have to figure out what to do financially.

