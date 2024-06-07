The $1 billion contradiction in Florida college football

There’s a massive contradiction playing out in major college sports.

Administrators are worried about money as they prepare to begin sharing revenue with players.

“We have to make challenging financial decisions at Alabama every single year,” Crimson Tide athletic director Greg Byrne said. “So if we have to do that, don’t you think most everybody else does, too?”

Of course. But how, then, do we square those financial concerns with the the fact that Florida, Florida State, USF and UCF are collectively pursuing more than $1 billion on football stadium construction/renovation?

Let’s try to unpack this complex issue.

Why schools are worried about money

The NCAA and major conferences are finalizing a $2.8 billion settlement in the House v. NCAA antitrust lawsuit. To help pay the bill, the NCAA payouts to conferences (and, by extension, schools) will shrink. For American Athletic Conference schools, the annual hit will be about $500,000, according to preliminary figures from Yahoo! Sports. It’s closer to $1 million in the ACC, with the SEC somewhere in the middle.

The House agreement will also let schools share up to $22 million with players as soon as next year. That $22 million has to come from somewhere.

“In this day and age, we need to look at every dollar we’re spending, making sure it’s going to the best purpose possible,” Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin said during last week’s SEC spring meetings.

North Texas and Mississippi have both already decided facilities upgrades aren’t the right immediate purpose.

One argument, as summed up by Arkansas coach Sam Pittman last year: “If you’ve got enough money, they’d be happy living in a tent.”

What about facilities?

Facility updates aren’t just an item on the expense side; they’re on the revenue side, too. Stricklin said the Gators’ new baseball stadium makes about seven times more than the old one.

It’s unrealistic to expect revenue from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to septuple after a $400 million renovation.

“But could you get close to two times (more)?” Stricklin asked. “If you do, suddenly you’re paying for that project, and you’re paying for some other things as well.”

The thought process is similar at USF as the Bulls work toward a new $340 million on-campus football stadium. Athletic director Michael Kelly said the stadium’s new revenue streams will help the Bulls be more competitive in everything — including paying players.

“To me, the ability’s there,” Kelly said.

The facilities arms race has changed

After name, image and likeness (NIL) payments became legal in 2021, DPR Construction’s Bryan McCaffrey saw priorities shift. Facilities became less about wowing recruits and more about individual player and brand development.

The buildings are still nice. They just have fewer bells and waterfalls.

“What can I do with a little less because the student necessarily doesn’t need this?” said McCaffrey, whose portfolio includes Clemson’s football facility and current work at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Instead, the focus is on paying for things students do need. Sports medicine and recovery areas. Room for media training. And since more players can afford cars or scooters thanks to name, image and likeness, more nearby parking.

With stadiums, McCaffrey said schools are focusing on enhancing amenities. They’re also adding banquet spaces, LED lights and other technology to do more than host football games. Both strategies increase revenue through higher prices or attendance.

The bottom line

USF trustee Oscar Horton seemed surprised athletics wasn’t cited as a revenue opportunity during a presentation at Tuesday’s board meeting. If the Bulls could find a way into the SEC, he said, the financial impact would make some of the options being discussed “look like pennies.”

Forget about the feasibility of an SEC invite and focus on the last line. USF’s budget is $2.6 billion; $20 million in revenue sharing or stadium debt seems like a rounding error.

If schools view athletics like Horton — as an investment, not an expense — the continued facilities push begins to make more sense, even in an era of revenue sharing.

“You can see the alignment and the support from the university,” Kelly said. “The university can’t do it all. It’s going to take a village. We’re going to be only bound by what we can garner from the university and what we can get from our supporters.”

