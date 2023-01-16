1 big thing each returning Eagles player can add to a potential Super Bowl run

The Eagles were off this week after earning the lone bye in the NFC following their 22-16 win over the Giants in the season finale.

The team didn’t take the entire week off and returned to practice for two sessions on Thursday and Friday.

There are injury concerns to monitor, assistants that are interested in potential head coaching jobs, and talented players who are returning to the lineup.

With preparation for the divisional round matchup against the Giants underway, Philadelphia is nearing full strength ahead of the divisional round.

Here is one thing that each returning player can add to a Super Bowl run.

QB Jalen Hurts -- Poise under pressure

The Eagles didn’t play their cleanest game on offense in the Week 18 win over the Giants reserves, but All-Pro quarterbacks can sometimes hide ugly warts from a performance.

Hurts has reached the point where his presence alone in the lineup is worth a touchdown or two, and his return gives Philadelphia the necessary poise under center to make a deep playoff run.

RT Lane Johnson -- Dominance

Johnson is the best at his position in the NFL, and he’s too good of a player to just be labeled dependable.

An All-Pro right tackle, Johnson is dependable, dominant, and able to play against elite edge rushers without any help or sliding of the line.

In 2022 according to Pro Football Focus, Johnson was:

1st among RTs in knockdown percentage (0.0%)

Johnson is the only RT not to allow a sack or QB hit this season

2nd among RTs in pass-block grade (89.7)

2nd among RTs in pressure percentage allowed (1.7%)

3rd among RTs in offensive grade (83.6)

He’s also gone almost two years without allowing a sack or quarterback hit and he’s without a doubt the most important player on the roster.

CB Avonte Maddox -- Glue Stick

Maddox has been out since Week 16 with a significant toe injury and we’ll look toward Wednesday for any critical updates.

Maddox is the glue stick that allows Jonathan Gannon to play schemes and coverages he likes on the outside with Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

DE Josh Sweat -- elite athleticism

The most athletic pass rusher on the Eagles’ roster, Sweat gets off the football and around the edge faster than most of the players in the NFL.

His presence makes things easier for Javon Hargrave at defensive tackle and Haason Reddick as the SAM linebacker.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson -- range

Gardner-Johnson is Darius Slay’s best friend, and his range at safety allows the Eagles’ top cornerback to take chances on the outside.

The free agent to be is a swiss army knife and a player that Jonathan Gannon can unleash in space, or deep in coverage over the top.

