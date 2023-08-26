1 big Steelers takeaway from each positional unit in preseason

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers capped off the 2023 preseason schedule with an impressive 24-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons. With three preseason games and only one cut-down date, the Steelers had to modify how they did business and if it translates to the regular season, it’s something to stick with.

Here is our big takeaway from each positional unit from preseason.

Quarterback

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny Pickett looks much sharper and stronger than I expected. His command of the offense is beyond where I expected him to be at this point. He has a chance to be a really great quarterback in year two.

Running back

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers don’t have two good running backs. They have three. The emergence of Anthony McFarland really rounds out this trio and gives the Steelers options in the backfield.

Wide receiver

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Depth here isn’t going to scare teams but Diontae Johnson and George Pickens are young stars. Allen Robinson II and Calvin Austin III need to show more before defenses will respect them but those starters are top-tier.

Tight end

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

This group is loaded with playmakers but we didn’t see much of that in the preseason. Is this entire unit going to sit and be wasted in this offense?

Offensive line

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

This group is deeper than its been in a very long time. But not at offensive tackle. Whichever offensive tackle doesn’t start is going to be the only viable reserve. The interior offensive line is much deeper.

Defensive line

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

This group is filled with guys who are going to be unsung heroes. Cam Heyward is going to be his usual self but there is a big mix of players after him and it’s hard to say who steps up week by week.

Outside linebacker

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

The rebuild of the outside linebacker depth chart has turned this group into the strongest positional unit on the defense. The emergence of rookie Nick Herbig completely changes the dynamic of how this group can rush the passer.

Inside linebcker

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

This group doesn’t have one good player. But it does have four pretty good ones. Kwon Alexander, Mark Robinson, Elandon Roberts and Cole Holcomb all bring something different to the party and if they can sort out the player rotation properly, they will be the best inside linebackers Pittsburgh has had since the loss of Ryan Shazier.

Cornerback

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

No one on this unit really stepped up in the preseason but at the same time, there were really no bad plays to plague them either. Is this group better than last season’s cornerbacks? Thanks to the additions, I’m confident in saying yes but this group’s job will be made much easier by the Steelers improved pass rush.

Safeties

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Thankfully Minkah Fitzpatrick is the best all-around safety in the league because the rest of this positional group is pretty pedestrian through the preseason.

Special teams

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

The big takeaway from this group is top to bottom, the specialists are going to be better. Especially in the coverage teams and the return game.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire