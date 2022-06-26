1 big question for every Chargers offensive position in 2022

The 2022 training camp for the Chargers will kick off in a month, putting us closer to the start of the NFL season. During this time, fans and analysts are left to speculate about how the team will play in the upcoming campaign.

For Los Angeles, this is a massive summer in terms of the direction of the organization, with the Super Bowl in sight. Tom Telesco and Brandon Staley spent the offseason revamping the team on both sides of the ball in hopes of finally making the deep run.

On paper, the Bolts look like one of the most talented units. But that’s just one thing, and if the team expects to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, every positional group needs to gel. This leads to many questions about what is in store for this season.

With that said, here are answers to some of the biggest questions surrounding the offense of the Chargers.

Quarterback: How much of a leap can Justin Herbert make in Year 3?

Following the best rookie season by an NFL quarterback, many expected Herbert to experience one of those infamous sophomore slumps that a handful of signal-callers have endured before.

Instead, Herbert continued to take the league by storm, shattering records weekly. In the end, he finished Year 2 with a 65.9 completion percentage, 5,014 passing yards, 38 touchdown passes to 15 interceptions, 302 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns.

Now with a year under Joe Lombardi, what’s next for Herbert?

With the addition of rookie Zion Johnson to a solid offensive line and Gerald Everett and returners of Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, and Austin Ekeler, Herbert is capable of guiding the team to the promised land and solidifying himself as a top-3 quarterback.

Running back: Who will back up Austin Ekeler?

The Chargers have one of the league’s most dynamic offensive weapons in Ekeler, who has proven to be just as lethal through the air as he is on the ground. However, it’s been a one-person wrecking crew the past two seasons, as the team was unable to find his running mate.

Last season, Larry Rountree III and Joshua Kelley left a lot to be desired, averaging just 2.4 and 3.1 yards per carry, respectively. In hopes of finding Ekeler’s handcuff, the team drafted Isaiah Spiller in the fourth round of this year’s draft.

Should he come out on top, Spiller would be an ideal complement to Ekeler, as he possesses the vision, change-of-direction, and toughness to win on the ground and the receiving upside to make an impact early on in his professional career.

Wide receiver: Will there be a need for speed?

The Chargers have the dynamic duo of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, who signed an extension this offseason. In addition, Josh Palmer made his presence known in his rookie campaign, and he is poised to take a leap.

Nonetheless, the Bolts still lack a speedster who can get under Herbert’s moonshots downfield.

The most likely options on the roster are Jalen Guyton and new addition DeAndre Carter, who ran a 4.48 40 during the pre-draft process in 2015.

While L.A. finished with one of the best offenses in the league a season ago, it put some limitations on how Herbert attacked the deep part of the field, and it also made them predictable.

Tight end: Can Gerald Everett add a spark at the position?

The Chargers added Jared Cook last offseason. Cook posted 48 catches for 564 yards and four touchdowns, but he did have a high drop rate percentage. So ultimately, the team decided to go younger by adding Everett.

Last season with the Seahawks, Everett set career highs in catches, yards, and touchdowns.

Everett will provide the offense with someone who can move all over the formation, with vertical and horizontal field-stretching capabilities, yards-after-the-catch ability, and the toughness to make contested catches.

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper said that the team plans to get Everett involved with various looks “from screens to flat routes to jet sweeps.”

Beyond Everett, Donald Parham returns after suffering a severe injury in Week 15 against the Chiefs. Before that, Parham showed strides with his blocking to go along with his pass-catching skills.

Further, Tre’ McKitty showed plenty of promise as a blocker in his rookie season, and he should resume his duties in the in-line spot.

Offensive line: Who will be the starting right tackle?

The Chargers entered this offseason with the position seen as one of its holes after Bryan Bulaga was released. However, after passing up on the free agency pool and draft, the team seems comfortable with returners Trey Pipkins and Storm Norton battling it out for the job.

At their organized team activities (OTAs), Brandon Staley reiterated that they are excited to see Pipkins and Norton “duke it out” throughout the summer. Additionally, Staley added that they’re considering Matt Feiler for the right tackle position.

Norton was the starting right tackle last season, and he had his fair share of struggles, allowing 60 pressures and nine sacks. Pipkins played well in his two starts in 2021 and has spent this offseason working with highly touted offensive line developer Duke Manyweather.

As for Feiler, he has played right tackle in his career while he was with the Steelers. However, it would not surprise if, ultimately, the Chargers want to keep the left-side trio of tackle Rashawn Slater, Feiler, and center Corey Linsley intact.

This will be the most compelling position battles.

