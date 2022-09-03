No. 15 Michigan State football survives test from Western Michigan, pulls away in fourth quarter to top Broncos

The Associated Press

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Payton Thorne capped three straight drives with touchdown passes in the first half and threw for a fourth score in the final quarter to help No. 15 Michigan State pull away and beat Western Michigan 35-13 on Friday night. The Spartans played well in spurts, but also struggled for long stretches against the Broncos in the opener. Michigan State was fortunate Thorne's uneven performance included four touchdowns to match his career high.