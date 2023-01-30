Pac-12 bubble watch: Utah, Arizona State, Oregon embark on season-defining stretch
We're going to know a lot more in the next few weeks about the bubble picture for the teams USC is battling in the Pac-12. Here's our latest Bubble Watch update.
The Kansas City Chiefs are AFC champions and heading to Super Bowl LVII. Mackenzie Salmon looks at how this team reached their 3rd Super Bowl in the last four years.
Ja'Marr Chase made a ridiculous, clutch play.
AccuWeather meteorologists say that several zones of icy weather are on the way this week for parts of the southern Plains and into the Ohio Valley, an area of the country recently hit by wintry conditions. A busy weather pattern is expected to unfold this week with as many as three different storms traveling from the Rockies to the East Coast. Rounds of rain will threaten flooding for some in the South, but some others could instead see ice and snow. "A wave of cold air pushing southward across
We welcome the Akron Board of Education's decision to discuss possible changes to the district's policy on student phones.
Reports suggest the Denver Broncos reached out to Jim Harbaugh one more time about their head coach vacancy.
Rich Garven takes a look at some of the top boys' basketball games this week in Central Mass.
On her podcast High Low, Emily Ratajkowski opened up about the struggles of trying to date casually as someone in the public eye.
RJ Barrett (New York Knicks) with a 3-pointer vs the Brooklyn Nets, 01/28/2023
A recent report indicated the Bulls and Suns have at least engaged in trade talks around Coby White and Jae Crowder.
The McPherson native has made more 3-pointers in a career than any other player in NCAA Div. I women’s basketball history.
Another group of recruits left buzzing after a big weekend of visits in Eugene for the Oregon Ducks.
Playing with scale in interior design is a trick that interior designers and stylists use to create a high impact space. Upscaling can be done simply – with a piece of furniture, artwork, a lamp or pendant light, a pattern on a cushion or an accessory within a room – or it can be created with a more complicated approach, with wallpaper or tiles. In either case, it will help your scheme reach a whole new level – and it’s a technique the world’s leading interior designers employ to fabulous effect.
At least 34 were people killed Monday and nearly 150 injured when a suicide bomber targeted a mosque in Pakistan. There were roughly 150 people inside the mosque when the bomb went off.
Former Ohio State guard Kelsey Mitchell was the previous record holder.
Former Alabama football QB Jalen Hurts is Super Bowl LVII bound. What other former Crimson Tide players will join him in the big game?
The group's persuasive sound was first heard on record on their self-titled debut album of January 1967.
Kaivon Washington accused of first-degree rape
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said ahead of a meeting with President Biden this week that cuts to Medicare and Social Security are off the table in talks around raising the debt limit. McCarthy has said that Republicans want commitments to spending reductions in exchange for raising the debt limit but has been unclear about what…
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Sunday that Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) told him to “go forward” with his campaign for her Senate seat in 2024, even though she has yet to announce whether she will seek reelection. “She’s told me — and we’ve spoken a couple of times, and I’ve stayed in close touch with her staff as well…
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Bengals 23-20 to win the AFC title and will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII which will be played in Glendale, Arizona of Feb. Fans in the Valley watching the championship winning games sounded off. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak has the story.