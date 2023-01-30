Pac-12 bubble watch: Utah, Arizona State, Oregon embark on season-defining stretch

AccuWeather

AccuWeather meteorologists say that several zones of icy weather are on the way this week for parts of the southern Plains and into the Ohio Valley, an area of the country recently hit by wintry conditions. A busy weather pattern is expected to unfold this week with as many as three different storms traveling from the Rockies to the East Coast. Rounds of rain will threaten flooding for some in the South, but some others could instead see ice and snow. "A wave of cold air pushing southward across