1 Bears player on the roster bubble at each position group

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of training camp later this month, where they’ve compiled their 90-man roster ahead of the summer.

Chicago will have to narrow its roster from 90 players down to 53 following the preseason, and there are some players on the hot seat who will need to step it up or risk losing their chance at locking down a roster spot.

Whether it’s a veteran looking to keep his roster spot or a rookie looking to carve out a role, here’s a look at one player on the roster bubble at each position group ahead of Bears training camp:

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears signed Peterman to a one-year extension to serve as the third quarterback for a second straight year. While his track record hasn’t been the best, he’s an experienced veteran who knows Luke Getsy’s system. Yet, Chicago has an undrafted rookie in Tyson Bagent who could challenge for that practice squad spot with an impressive training camp.

Running back: Trestan Ebner

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Depending on how many running backs the Bears opt to carry on the roster, which includes fullback Khari Blasingame, Ebner could be the odd man out. Chicago added plenty of new faces at running back this offseason, including D’Onta Foreman, rookie Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer. So even if Ebner did happen to make the team, there won’t be much of a role for him on offense.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Jones had a rough rookie season that has put his future in jeopardy. After the Bears overhauled the receiving room with DJ Moore and rookie Tyler Scott, Jones will have to battle Equanimeous St. Brown and Dante Pettis for one of the likely two final roster spots. Special teams will play a huge role, as it could come down to Jones and Pettis for that sixth spot. Jones will need to prove he can be a reliable return specialist.

Tight end: Jake Tonges

There’s no doubt that Cole Kmet and Robert Tonyan are the top guys at tight end, and there will be another spot up for grabs on the roster. Tonges will battle Stephen Carlson and Chase Allen for what could be the final tight end roster spot. Tonges, who saw action in four games, spent most of the year on the practice squad. We’ll see if he can edge out Carlson and Allen for a roster spot. It certainly helps that Tonges brings versatility to the table as a tight end and fullback.

Offensive line: Alex Leatherwood

The Bears claimed Leatherwood off waivers last summer with the hope he could develop into a contributor on the offensive line. But Leatherwood could find himself the odd man out this summer. Brad Biggs is skeptical that Leatherwood will make the final 53, especially if the team can find an upgrade on the waiver wire, but he admits he’s still in the mix. We’ll see if Leatherwood can prove himself this summer.

Edge rusher: Terrell Lewis

Lewis was one of the surprise standouts during the offseason program, and he’ll look to earn a roster spot at the team’s weakest position. Lewis, a former third-round pick out of Alabama, was claimed off waivers by Chicago last year. Injuries have limited him throughout his career, but he has the potential to earn a roster spot with a strong summer. The one thing that could stand in Lewis’ way is the expected addition of a veteran edge rusher.

Defensive tackle: Travis Bell

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Bell was drafted in the seventh round of the NFL draft, and he’s clearly made an impression on Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus and the Bears. Bell is behind Justin Jones, Andrew Billings and fellow rookies Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens on the depth chart. But depending on how many defensive linemen they carry on the roster, Bell has an opportunity to earn a roster spot with a strong summer.

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Linebacker is the most improved position group this offseason with the additions of Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards and rookie Noah Sewell. That could leave Weatherford, claimed off waivers last year, the odd man out at linebacker. Weatherford was a solid special teams contributor, which gives him the best chance at landing a spot on the 53-man roster.

Cornerback: Kindle Vildor

The Bears added some pieces at cornerback this offseason with rookies Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith, which means Vildor could find himself on the roster bubble heading into training camp. While Vildor was a starter on the outside last season, he’s entering the final year of his contract and only provides experience at this point. There are some young cornerbacks on the roster, including the rookies and Jaylon Jones, who should require a closer look.

The Bears have their starting safeties in Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker, but the concern is depth at the position. That gives seventh-round rookie Williamson a good shot at earning a roster spot. He would serve as a key depth piece at safety and a special teams contributor. But he’ll have to beat out the likes of veterans Adrian Colbert and A.J. Thomas.

Special teams: Cairo Santos

Santos will likely be the Bears’ starting kicker this season, but things should get interesting in training camp with the addition of undrafted rookie Andre Szmyt. Szmyt could certainly push Santos this summer. He has a cannon for a leg, and he has a high ceiling that could translate into a long-term career with the Bears. Still, despite concerns about extra points last season, Santos certainly figures to be the guy in 2023.

