1 Bears' 2021 schedule quirk a good sign for NFC North title

This Bears schedule quirk is a good sign for NFC North title originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears released their 2021 NFL schedule and since it's May and we're months away from meaningful football, we're going to examine it under every microscope we can get our hands on.

Which brings us to this one scheduling quirk. The Bears' alternate home and road games the entire season.

There are never any back-to-back road games and there aren't any back-to-back home games.

As noted by Kyle Brandt, the Bears are only the fourth team in the last decade to not have back-to-back away games in a season. The previous three teams, all won their divisions.

Scheduling NUGGET:



Chicago Bears don’t have any back to back road games.



Only 4th team in last decade.



2012 Falcons

2013 Packers

2019 Ravens



All won their division. pic.twitter.com/GFFbK6cJ1D — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) May 13, 2021

Now this is very much a quirk and statistical trend that could end this season. It hardly guarantees a NFC North division title.

But hey, we're still riding that high from drafting Justin Fields and busting at the seams with optimism so we're gonna go with it.

Aaron Rodgers' future with the Green Bay Packers probably will be a bigger factor in the Bears' 2021 NFC North title hopes than back-to-back road games.

Not to mention the Bears' have the third toughest schedule in the NFL this year. Every NFC North team has a tough 2021 schedule because of the division playing the deep NFC West and AFC North divisions. The Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions' strength of schedule all fall right behind the Bears at fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

