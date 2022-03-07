1 ascending prospect for Packers at each need position coming out of Scouting Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up Sunday from Indianapolis. Many of the top prospects in the 2022 NFL draft worked out in front of teams, giving evaluators an up-close look and tangible numbers for each player’s athleticism.

Which prospect should Packers fans know from Indianapolis?

Here’s one ascending prospect for the Packers at all of the team’s need positions coming out of the combine, using Kent Lee Platte’s Relative Athletic Score to help highlight the top athletic performers.

Wide receiver: Christian Watson, North Dakota State

Delaware linebacker Matt Palmer moves in as North Dakota State’s Christian Watson

Watson, at 6-4 and 208 pounds, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds, hit 38.5″ in the vertical leap and covered 11-4 in the broad jump, giving him one of the best athletic profiles of any receiver prospect ever. Watson can do a little bit of everything at the receiver position, including create with the ball in his hands, win downfield and block in the run game. He could be the ideal player to help the Packers replace a player like Marquez Valdes-Scantling or Allen Lazard, who are both free agents. His stock is skyrocketing during the draft process.

Relative Athletic Score: 9.98

Christian Watson is a WR prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.98 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 5 out of 2557 WR from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/WGDb5WvptX #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/WoLREjmUPh — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2022

Edge rusher: Boye Mafe, Minnesota

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers hit a homerun with Rashan Gary, a freak athlete who developed in Green Bay into a disruptive edge rusher. Could they take another swing on Mafe, who just aced the combine? The Minnesota star ran the 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds at 6-4 and 261 pounds. He also hit 38″ in the vertical and covered 10-5 in the broad jump. Mafe has the right size and athleticism combo for the Packers at edge rusher. Gary and Mafe could be a menacing duo.

Relative Athletic Score: 10.0

Boye Mafe is a LB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 10 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 2 out of 2188 LB from 1987 to 2022. It would be 9.91 at DE, where he'll be switched to later.https://t.co/p4J650ySg6 #RAS pic.twitter.com/jxpkRlEDDH — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2022

Linebacker: Quay Walker, Georgia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

While tempted to pick Wisconsin’s Leo Chenal, who had a terrific combine, Walker gets the nod because he looks like an ideal replacement for De’Vondre Campbell, who is a free agent. Walker ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds and covered 10-2 in the broad jump at almost 6-4 and 241 pounds. A smooth athlete at his size, especially in the positional drills, Walker looks and moves a lot like Campbell.

Relative Athletic Score: 9.66

Quay Walker is a LB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.66 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 76 out of 2188 LB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/sa63TqMMZs #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/SU2yxmZPRl — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2022

Defensive line: Logan Hall, Houston

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Davis created the big buzz by running 4.78 at 341 pounds, but Hall was also very impressive. The 6-6, 283-pounder ran 4.88 in the 40-yard dash and produced elite agility scores, finishing the three-cone drill in 7.25 seconds and the short shuttle in 4.44 seconds. Hall has the length and movement ability to be a fun weapon for the Packers up front next to Kenny Clark.

Relative Athletic Score: 9.83

Logan Hall is a DT prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.83 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 24 out of 1325 DT from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/Z8dknBDbXx #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/vNHITJ3f6D — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2022

Tight end: Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers may need to restock at tight end in this draft, especially if Robert Tonyan departs in free agency. How does a Travis Kelce clone sound? Bellinger, at 6-4 and 253 pounds, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.63 seconds, finished the three-cone drill in 7.05 seconds, covered 10-5 in the broad jump and did 22 reps in the bench press.

Relative Athletic Score: 9.46

Daniel Bellinger had a great Combine, and even if his splits (projected shown) end up being lower, having Travis Kelce as a close athletic comparison can't hurt. #RASCompare pic.twitter.com/xNMykmhVej — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2022

Offensive line: Abraham Lucas, Washington State

Nov 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Abraham Lucas (72) reacts to a snap against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

A lockdown blocker in the passing game, Lucas hit all the benchmarks for the Packers at the combine. Even at 6-6 and 315 pounds, Lucas finished the 40-yard dash in 5.0 seconds and aced the agility drills, with elite times in the three-cone drill (4.4 seconds) and short shuttle (7.25 seconds). His length, pass-blocking ability and athleticism all have the look of a future long-term starter at offensive tackle, which could be a need position if the Packers cut Billy Turner or decide Elgton Jenkins is best at guard.

Relative Athletic Score: 9.5

Abraham Lucas is a OT prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.5 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 58 out of 1146 OT from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/SaRaMhGFtv #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/Ku0qb3GSPc — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 5, 2022

