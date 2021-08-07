UPDATE 1-Argentina's Buenos Aires province again extends proposal deadline

(Adds context, details)

By Maximilian Heath and Rodrigo Campos

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Argentina's Buenos Aires province extended the deadline for creditors to respond to its most recent restructuring proposal of about $7 billion in bonds to Aug. 27 from Aug. 13, the province said in a statement on Friday.

"The Province encourages all investors to consider the revised terms of its Invitation, which provide some relief as the Province works towards economic recovery," the statement said.

The province's finance ministry said separately that the amendment to the exchange offer fits within the framework of the agreement reached with GoldenTree Asset Management, the largest creditor, announced on July 21, "and the subsequent support of large institutional holders of the Province."

It is unclear, however, if there is enough support to force all bondholders to take the offer, and a last push against this offer by those who are arguing for better terms is expected.

The local government extended the invitation deadline for creditors to accept or reject the offer to 5 p.m. Central European Time (1600 GMT) on Aug. 27 from the latest deadline on Aug. 13.

The original invitation to exchange bonds came in April 2020, and deadlines have been extended about 20 times.

Most provincial bonds trade below 50 cents on the dollar and some as low as in the 30s, and have risen on expectations of a deal from lows hit in mid-March.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath in Buenos Aires and Rodrigo Campos in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)