1,500 HS students in Mason for clay target tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s a hot Michigan weekend in June, fair game for land and water sports–and more than a thousand high school students shooting clay targets in Mason this weekend.

This Saturday and Sunday, around 1,494 high school athletes from 85 high schools across Michigan are competing at the Michigan Trapshooting Association Homegrounds in Mason.

(Photo/USA High School Clay Target League)

It’s all part of the 2024 Michigan State High School Clay Target League State Tournaments.

In trap shooting, the athlete shoots clay pigeons, released from a spring trap, with a shotgun.

USA Clay Target League reports that trap shooting is an “adaptive” sport, meaning that some students who have physical disabilities can also fully participate.

The Michigan Trapshooting Association is at 1534 West Service Road in Mason.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.