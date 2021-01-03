1.3 Media CHI Bulls Broll Package

Eagles players reportedly had to be restrained from confronting coach Doug Pederson after he made the decision to pull Jalen Hurts in a close game.
There are now 6 head coaching vacancies
Russell Wilson's audible was worth six figures to his teammate.
A report suggests COVID-19 issues at Ohio State could lead to a postponement of the CFP championship
SportsPulse: As many as five or six quarterbacks could go in the first round of this year's NFL draft. Here's where they all land in our first mock draft of 2021.
Washington rookie defensive end Chase Young called out Tom Brady ahead of their playoff matchup, and Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians had the perfect response.
Folks are concerned and upset and rightfully so
The New Orleans Pelicans snatched defeat straight from the jaws of victory on Monday night and made history in doing so.
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow shares his thoughts on the Zac Taylor news.
Meet J.T. Tuimoloau: the top remaining unsigned 2021 recruit.
Dan Le Batard looked back fondly on what he was able to do with his father at ESPN.
For decades, Major League Baseball has had the hot-stove league. Since last Friday’s 31-14 loss to No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff, a half-dozen Notre Dame football players have entered their names into the portal, with junior defensive end Ovie Oghoufo the most recent. Yesterday, junior safety Houston Griffith, who also enrolled in January 2018 with Oghoufo, put his name into the portal.
Florida coach Dan Mullen could be on the verge of opting out. One week after insisting he hadn't even thought about the NFL, there are reports that Mullen might walk away from the Gators, telling NFL teams he's interested in making the jump to the pros. It was tumultuous season for Mullen.
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers are the top seeds.
Bogdanovic: "It’s not the part that you were traded (that bothered him), but it’s more like you feel a little be-traded."
Celtics rookie Payton Pritchard one-upped himself again Monday night with an effort that put him in the same sentence as Larry Bird.
The distance debate will reignite quickly in 2021. But we don't need a rollback of equipment; it's a 'rising up' that we need.
Two days after celebrating their return to the NFL playoffs, the Cleveland Browns were knocked flat. COVID-19 will keep coach Kevin Stefanski and at least two players, one a Pro Bowler, out of the team's first playoff game since the 2002 season. The Browns announced Tuesday - 18 years to the day since their last playoff game - that Stefanski tested positive for the coronavirus, which has plagued the team in recent weeks and now is causing a major disruption as Cleveland prepares to play Pittsburgh on Sunday for the second straight week.
These three names are a good start to what should likely be a long, drawn-out process for the Chargers.
If success is best measured by imitation, consider the PGA Tour’s “9&9” pro-am format a qualified triumph.