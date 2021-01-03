1.3 Media CHI Bulls Broll Package

The Associated Press

Two days after celebrating their return to the NFL playoffs, the Cleveland Browns were knocked flat. COVID-19 will keep coach Kevin Stefanski and at least two players, one a Pro Bowler, out of the team's first playoff game since the 2002 season. The Browns announced Tuesday - 18 years to the day since their last playoff game - that Stefanski tested positive for the coronavirus, which has plagued the team in recent weeks and now is causing a major disruption as Cleveland prepares to play Pittsburgh on Sunday for the second straight week.