1.16 Media Broll Package.

Deshaun Watson's tenure looks like it's coming to an end, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Browns had a shot at the upset, but Kansas City survived.
US challenger American Magic suffered a horror crash, as a sudden gust of wind saw their boat sensationally flip, leaving officials frantically fighting to prevent a capsize becoming a sinking.
Washington Football Team rookie Chase Young had one request for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after the Bucs' 31-23 win in last week's NFC Wild Card playoff game. Brady delivered on that request.
Patrick Mahomes went back to the locker room in the third quarter on Sunday.
Everyone is upset at the fumble through the end zone rule
Was this horseplay or was Hill acting out in anger?
Jalen Ramsey and Davante Adams got into it pre-game, and the Packers WR explained what happened.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was knocked out the divisional-playoff game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday with a concussion in the third quarter. Mahomes tucked the ball on a quarterback option with 7:27 left in the third quarter and tried to reach the first-down marker on third-and-1 near midfield. Mahomes was wobbly when he got up and had to be helped from the field, then was checked briefly in the blue tent on the sideline before jogging into the Kansas City locker room.
The Browns were dealt a terrible blow as the worst rule in football reared its ugly head late in the first half today in Kansas City. Just as it appeared that Cleveland might make a game of it before halftime, Rashard Higgins caught a pass for Baker Mayfield, raced toward the pylon, and fumbled just [more]
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen in background of photo after CB Taron Johnson interception vs. Baltimore Ravens in AFC Divisional round.
The Rams had half a chance against the Packers until Aaron Rodgers got the look he wanted, and flashed an evil grin.
With the Yankees signing Corey Kluber, what happens now with the rest of the rotation?
Washington's defensive coordinator is not a fan of the touchback after an end-zone fumble which played a key role in Chiefs-Browns playoff game
Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, who has no NFL playing or coaching experience, has hired a right-hand man who has (checks notes) no NFL playing or coaching experience, either. Per multiple reports, former Louisville, Texas, and South Florida coach Charlie Strong will join Meyer as the assistant head coach. He’s also expected to coach a position [more]
With Patrick Mahomes out, the Chiefs have turned the offense over to Chad Henne. Chad who?
Robert Saleh got tons of praise from players and coaches for being named the Jets' next head coach. But two former players could follow him to the Big Apple.
After his final game with the Houston Rockets, James Harden didn't exactly paint the team in a flattering light, garnering him some criticism from Shaq.
After Carmelo Anthony hit a baseline jumper over Solomon Hill in the Trail Blazers tilt with the Hawks, Steph Curry chimed in on Twitter.
A fan favorite from the UFC's tournament days, Paul Varelans has died after a battle with COVID-19.