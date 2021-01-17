1.16 Media Broll Package.

The Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was knocked out the divisional-playoff game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday with a concussion in the third quarter. Mahomes tucked the ball on a quarterback option with 7:27 left in the third quarter and tried to reach the first-down marker on third-and-1 near midfield. Mahomes was wobbly when he got up and had to be helped from the field, then was checked briefly in the blue tent on the sideline before jogging into the Kansas City locker room.