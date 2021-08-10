1 Of 13 1953 Ferrari 166 MM Spider Series II

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This is the number 10 car of the 36 total made and the The fourth of six Vignale Spiders built on the second-series 166 MM.

The 1948 Mille Miglia was the start of the earliest racing milestones for Ferrari. Clemente Biondetti placed overall with a 166 Sport, thanks to the help of his mechanic Navone. The victory would be celebrated by Ferrari with the designation of a purpose-built 166, called the 16 MM. Only 34 examples of the 16 MM were produced during the first run, but the second run would usher in a pretty bad little car.

13 cars were made during the second series of cars, all made with V12 2.0-liter engine, and they featured spider coachwork by Vignale. Sporting recessed headlights, the second run of the Spider was a lot refined in details than the first. It has cut-down doors, cut-away fenders for better brake cooling, upward-cut fenders, and was made mainly for private racers.

This car is an important part of history as it represents the bridge between the early days of the 166 and the 212 that was yet to come when it was built. Additionally, this example was the fourth of only 6 six Vignale-built second-series spiders, and number 10 overall out of 13.

Owned by Lualdi-Gabardi, this car was raced in at least 10 Italian races, and picked up some engine upgrades along the way - including a larger 3-liter engine and larger racing carbs. To learn more about the rich history of this classic Ferrari and how to buy it, visit the ad here.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.