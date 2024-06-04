1-on-1 with Wizards head coach Brian Keefe

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – After Brian Keefe took over as the interim head coach midway through last season, the Washington Wizards front office liked what they saw and decided to promote Keefe to head coach ahead of the 2024-25 season.

This makes Keefe the 26th head coach in franchise history, a dream come true for Keefe and his family.

“I’m ready to go, like I am excited.”

This marks Keefe’s first stint as an NBA head coach. He’s been an assistant in the league for years and has had a hand in developing some of the league’s current all-stars like Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

General Manager Will Dawkins says the reason they ultimately went with Keefe, was because he had a unique skill set and “seeing what players can be”.

On Tuesday, the Wizards introduced Keefed to the media, and DC News Now went one-on-one with the new head coach.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.