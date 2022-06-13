1-on-1 with NASCAR’s newest winner, Daniel Suárez
Kim Coon goes 1-on-1 with first time NASCAR Cup Series winner Daniel Suárez at Sonoma Raceway
Kim Coon goes 1-on-1 with first time NASCAR Cup Series winner Daniel Suárez at Sonoma Raceway
In the season's second road course race, Daniel Suarez scored his first career win and gave Trackhouse Racing its third victory of the year.
Suarez is NASCAR Cup Series' 12th different winner, fourth first-time winner, in wide-open 2022 season.
The all-time list of NASCAR Cup Series winners starts with Richard Petty (200 wins) and includes more than 60 drivers who won just a single time at NASCAR’s top level. Below is the list of all-time winners, in order, in the NASCAR Cup Series. Last update: After Race 16 of 2022 season (Sonoma Raceway) Active […]
Recap Daniel Suárez's career so far, through his first win in NASCAR, an Xfinity Series title and now his first ever NASCAR Cup Series victory.
Walmart is a store that sells just about everything. From groceries and household items to books and baby clothes, there's not a whole lot you can't get at the retail giant. However, even if you're a...
Listen in as Kyle Larson reacts to winning the pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway.
Police say the man and his orange Dodge Charger have been involved in several street racing incidents across the city.
Strawberries are delicate and can spoil fast. Here are a few key steps to follow.
"I read on average 80 books a year, and only a handful are memorable enough that I recommend them to others. This is one of those books."View Entire Post ›
See where Athlon Sports has Michigan State finishing in the Big Ten this upcoming football season
Watch as Carson Hocevar completes a driver swap with Daniel Suárez on Lap 11 of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Sonoma Raceway.
Brady Slavens’ walk-off single in the second game of the NCAA Tournament super regional series lifts Arkansas past North Carolina baseball.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said he thought San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin's recall this week was "predictable" and didn't deserve the national media attention it got.
U.S. Marshals arrested three suspects in connection with the beating death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming outside the I Promise School in Akron earlier this month.
Watch Hayisaer Maheshate score a huge knockout in his promotional debut at UFC 275.
At one point, all working Manchester Police Officers were on-scene to calm the riotous behavior, said police
Students at a largely Hispanic elementary school in Phoenix have long lined up for morning classes on a dusty patch of dirt under a broiling sun. Desert willows, oaks and mesquites just a few feet tall were among trees planted at the event organized by the local nonprofit Trees Matter and the environmental organization The Nature Conservancy, which is expanding its focus beyond the wildlands to urban areas impacted by climate-fueled heat. After experiencing global warming's firsthand effects, U.S. Latinos are leading the way in activism around climate change, often drawing on traditions from their ancestral homelands.
USC added a safety from Florida to its 2023 class.
Authorities said the vehicle was stopped for a lighting violation.
Hunter Elliott's parents sat behind Ole Miss baseball's dugout as their son led their alma mater back to its first College World Series since 2014.