1-on-1 with Katherine Legge, set to start 31st in Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS – Katherine Legge has fought her way onto the starting grid for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis in more ways than one.

She’s raced for decades in a sport dominated by male drivers and crew members. Then this weekend, she claimed one of the final spots for this year’s Indy 500 in Last Chance Qualifying.

The 43-year-old driver from England will make her fourth start in the “Greatest Spectacle” in 31st position on Sunday.

She’s the ninth woman to race in the Indy 500. Janet Guthrie was the first in 1977. Danica Patrick was the most successful at the famed Brickyard, finishing third in 2009 and in the top ten six times.

