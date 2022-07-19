1-on-1 with Ben Kennedy: NASCAR street racing in Chicago
Kim Coon sits down with NASCAR Senior Vice President Ben Kennedy to talk about street racing in Chicago and what NASCAR's announcement means for the future of stock car racing.
The NASCAR Cup Series will race on a street course for the first time on July 2, 2023, competing on the streets of Chicago.
NASCAR's Ben Kennedy dives into what the 2023 Chicago Street Course means for the schedule and how it could lead to NASCAR stepping into new markets.
Kyle Petty and Steve Letarte take a look at what a lap around the the 2023 Chicago Street Course will look like, breaking down each turn.
Brad Keselowski and Austin Dillon slammed into each other during a caution and nobody knows why, but it's been brewing for a while.
NASCAR is making a "major announcement" in Chicago, you canw atch it here.
The race will be held on July 2 and the Chicago street course is set to replace Road America on the Cup Series schedule.
The Elkhart Lake track hosted the top series on the Fourth of July weekend in partnership with NASCAR after Chicagoland Speedway was shuttered.
NASCAR announced a street race in Chicago the weekend of 4th of July 2023.
Listen in as NASCAR's Ben Kennedy announces a street course in Chicago for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Car owner Joe Gibbs said of signing a new sponsor and extending Kyle Busch's contract beyond this season 'We're working as hard as we can.'
Christopher Bell's win shook up the NASCAR playoff picture, Austin Dillon has beef with Brad Keselowski and Alex Bowman's team ain't happy.