1-on-1 with Ben Kennedy: NASCAR street racing in Chicago

Reuters

"Right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyone at Hockey Canada," Trudeau said in response to a question during an unrelated news conference in Bowen Island, British Columbia. Hockey Canada did not immediately reply when asked by Reuters to comment on Trudeau's remarks. In April, a woman filed a lawsuit that alleged she was sexually assaulted in a hotel room by eight hockey players following a Hockey Canada golf and gala event in 2018.