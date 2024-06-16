1,000+ HS students bring trap shooting skills to Mason

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Students from more than 100 schools line up with shotguns at the ready. They’re waiting for an orange, clay disc to appear.

A shotgun fires at the Michigan Trap Shooting Association Homegrounds in Mason. It’s one of many shots today.

For the Williamston Trap Team, today’s Clay Target League State Tournament is one of their first competitions. Head coach Cliff Hart said the team of 34 teens has shown a lot of progress.

“We’ve got some that are learning a lot faster than others, but it’s definitely a variation of people’s experience,” Hart said. “There was a good part of this team who have not really handled a firearm, and a lot of the team has not shot any type of competition at all.”

More than 1,000 high school students came to Mason for a trap shooting tournament June 15-16. (WLNS)

It’s a reality not lost on his players.

“As you can tell, a lot of people have jerseys, and we don’t,” said Williamston Trap Team member Ben Palazzolo. “You can tell we are a newer team. I think it’s really cool that we are out here and still doing it.”

Thomas Siciliano is one of those teens who had never fired a gun before joining the team. In addition to a league-required online gun safety course, Siciliano said coaches have helped foster better shooting skills and a better understanding of gun safety.

“They were like, ‘This is how to safety; this is how to load it; this is how to do all this’ and all this hands-on stuff to help us learn,” Siciliano said.

Siciliano said the guidance has helped build confidence in safely using guns. “It was a little scary pulling the trigger the first time, but you get used to it,” he said.

On the other hand, Tillee Woods comes from a hunting family, and says the safety skills taught here are good for everyone. “It’s really nice, especially if you are going to go hunting,” Woods said. “Like, you know how to load your gun, how to be safe about it. How, when someone says ‘cease fire,’ you know how to unload.”

And the skills are all coming together now for the students.

“All the hours and hours of work has paid off for this,” said Woods.

