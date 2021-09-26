Eli Manning speaks at number retirement ceremony | New York Giants
New York Giants QB Eli Manning speaks at halftime of Sunday's game after the team retired his famous #10, saying 'once a Giant, always a Giant.'
For the second week in a row, the New York Giants choked late and couldn't find their feet, this time falling to the Atlanta Falcons, 17-14.
After speaking at his number retirement ceremony, Eli Manning touches on the outpouring of love from fans and his final message to New York.
The Giants looked like the better team for most of the first half, but they don’t have much to show for it at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Matt Ryan hit Olamide Zaccheaus for a four-yard touchdown with 93 seconds left in the first half and the Falcons grabbed a 7-6 lead over [more]
Here are the winners, losers and those in between from the New York Giants' Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
The New England Patriots have a new quarterback. They also seem to have some issues on offense. How can Mac Jones and company sort things out?
Atlanta was able to take the lead just before halftime after a Matt Ryan touchdown pass to Olamide Zaccheaus.
After a very stale performance from the Big Ten, we do our best to sort out the latest football power rankings.
Washington rallied back from a 21-0 deficit to keep things interesting in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Bills, but any further comeback efforts may have to happen without right guard Brandon Scherff. Scherff was injured late in the second quarter and returned to the locker room with medical personnel ahead of his [more]
The Packers have made an unexpected addition to their injury report in advance of Sunday night’s game against the 49ers. Cornerback Kevin King is out, due to an illness. It’s a non-COVID illness. Regardless, King won’t play. The situation means plenty more work for rookie first-rounder Eric Stokes, against a very complex and effective San [more]
Kentucky won for the seventh time in its last eight meetings with South Carolina.
The Steelers have had trouble moving the ball against Cincinnati’s defense on Sunday, and an injury likely won’t make it easier. Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is out with a ribs injury, the team announced in the fourth quarter. Smith-Schuster was the intended target for a Roethlisberger pass that ended up intercepted midway through the third [more]
Jordan Clarkson confirmed he attended "a lot" of Jazz games last season.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson converted 4th-and-19 to Sammy Watkins, then Justin Tucker's 66-yard field goal bounced off crossbar and in to beat Detroit Lions