Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox already were enjoying quite a season despite missing two key players. Now with Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert back in the lineup, the AL Central leaders are looking even more formidable. Jiménez hit two homers with five RBIs for the second straight game, Robert came off the 60-day injured list to deliver an RBI double and single, and the White Sox cruised past the Minnesota Twins 11-1 Monday night.