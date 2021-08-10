Yankees vs Royals: Yankees blow four separate leads, but prevail over pesky Royals in 11 innings | Yankees Post Game

Four separate times, the Yankees held a lead over the Royals, only to see them come back each time to tie the game. Finally, in the 11th inning, the Bombers put up a 3-spot to take an 8-5 lead. KC actually had the tying runs on base but Wandy Peralta managed to get the final out and the Yankees prevailed, 8-6. Manager Aaron Boone: 'We've had some heart-breaking losses...but we've also won a lot of these close games, and I think part of that is the comfort level of playing in them'.