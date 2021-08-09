Saquon Barkley feels good after first practice since ACL tear | Giants News Conference

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley speaks after his first practice at training camp since tearing his ACL in Week 2 of the NFL season in 2020. Barkley says it was great to be back out with his teammates playing the game he loves and he is taking everything one day at a time.

