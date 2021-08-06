Does Kemba Walker give Knicks better odds of winning a playoff series? | What Are The Odds?

SNY

SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley breaks down what Knicks star Julius Randle's new 4-year, $117 million extension means for the team moving forward. By Randle agreeing to this deal it shows he is committed to the Knicks during his prime years and gives Leon Rose and company the financial flexibility to build around him.