Jets' Zach Wilson improving, Elijah Moore looking like best player in Training Camp | SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano break down how much Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson has improved over the first few days of training camp but points out that rookie WR Elijah Moore has been turning a lot of heads with his consistent play and is looking like the best player so far in camp.