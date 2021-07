Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) -Novak Djokovic launched his bid to stay on course for a Golden Slam with a clinical 6-2 6-2 win over 139th-ranked Hugo Dellien of Bolivia on Saturday, as sweltering conditions in Tokyo took a toll on the players on the opening day of tennis at the Games. Steffi Graf is the only player to have won all four Grand Slams and the Olympic gold in the same year but the 34-year-old Serbian is three fifths of the way there, needing a Tokyo gold and then the U.S. Open trophy to match the German's 1988 feat. The world number one would not have wanted to spend too much time on court in the heat and humidity and wrapped up proceedings on Centre Court on day one in about an hour.