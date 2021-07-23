Ralph Vacchiano with updates on all things Giants | SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano does not expect Saquon Barkley on the field any time soon when training camp begins, having been put on the PUP list, as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL. Rookie first-round pick Kadarius Toney was placed on the Covid-19 list and his status is unclear. He is in camp with the rookies but can only attend virtual meetings.