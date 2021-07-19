Should Knicks save cap space to sign top free agent in 2022? | SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley

SNY

On a bonus segment from The Putback with Ian Begley presented by 888casino, SNY's NBA Insider is joined by Chris Williamson and Book Richardson to discuss who the Knicks could possibly target in the 2021 NBA Draft, with reports the team is searching for 'the next Kevin Huerter'.