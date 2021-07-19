Should Knicks save cap space to sign top free agent in 2022? | SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley

SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley breaks down how the New York Knicks could approach this year's NBA Draft and whether it is worth saving enough cap space for the summer of 2022 to sign a top free agent next year. For more Ian Begley: https://sny.tv/tags/ian-begley About Ian Begley:Ian Begley joined SNY in 2019 as the network's first NBA Insider covering the Knicks and Nets. His show, "The Putback with Ian Begley," appears weekly on SNY.tv, and Begley is also a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi ​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

Recommended Stories

  • What NBA Draft history says about Knicks No 19 pick in 2021

    The 19th pick in NBA Draft history has been a mixed bag of hits, misses and All-Stars. What should Knicks fans expect at No. 19 in the 2021 NBA Draft?

  • Silva: Vladdy Jr. has fully arrived to the Show

    Drew Silva breaks down Toronto Blue Jays 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s evolution from a top prospect to being one of the best players in MLB at only 22 years old.

  • Knicks looking for next Kevin Huerter in 2021 NBA Draft | The Putback with Ian Begley

    On a bonus segment from The Putback with Ian Begley presented by 888casino, SNY’s NBA Insider is joined by Chris Williamson and Book Richardson to discuss who the Knicks could possibly target in the 2021 NBA Draft, with reports the team is searching for 'the next Kevin Huerter'. Watch more of The Putback: https://sny.tv/shows/the-putback-with-ian-begley About The Putback: The Putback will star SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, who will be joined each week by a different guest from the Knicks and the NBA, ranging from former players and coaches to national writers to Knicks celebrity fans. Meanwhile, Ian will also answer questions from “Knicks fans” who range in personality as well as opinions and philosophies on how to improve their beloved franchise. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Kevin Durant compares how Steph Curry, James Harden are guarded

    Kevin Durant has shared the court with some of the best players in history and knows how Steph Curry and James Harden pose different threats to defenses.

  • Report: Michael Pierce suffers calf injury, may not be available to start training camp

    After signing with the Vikings during free agency, defensive tackle Michael Pierce opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, his 2021 comeback may be a bit delayed. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Pierce suffered a calf injury while training, putting his availability for the start of training camp in doubt. [more]

  • LaMelo Ball’s top five games of his 2020-21 rookie season

    LaMelo Ball had many memorable performances of his rookie season, highlighted by these top five games of the year.

  • Pros & Cons of Knicks picking Duke's Jalen Johnson in 2021 NBA Draft

    Here are some pros and cons for the New York Knicks picking Duke's Jalen Johnson in the 2021 NBA Draft.

  • Why Draymond Green, Warriors will benefit from Olympic experience

    Steve Kerr explains why the Warriors will benefit from Draymond Green's experience with Team USA this summer.

  • Steve Kerr reveals Klay Thompson has taken big rehab step

    Klay Thompson remains a ways away from returning to full basketball activity, but he is making strides in his rehab.

  • Pistons ‘highly likely’ to stay put and draft Cade Cunningham with No. 1 pick

    While the Rockets are said to love Cunningham, the Pistons may not necessarily be open to moving back on draft night.

  • Jaguars get Travis Etienne deal done

    Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne has his rookie deal done. Etienne is expecting to sign the contract today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Based on the NFL’s rookie salary structure, Etienne will get a four-year contract worth $12.9 million guaranteed, and the Jaguars will have an option to pick up a fifth [more]

  • Knicks odds of Damian Lillard trade | What Are The Odds?

    In this What Are The Odds segment, Marc Malusis takes a look at the latest betting odds surrounding a potential trade for Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard. What are the chances he gets dealt, and what are the chances he lands with the New York Knicks? Watch more What Are the Odds: https://sny.tv/shows/what-are-the-odds About What Are The Odds?: What Are The Odds combines sports betting with entertaining, engaging and insightful sports discussion. With talent from BNNY, FNNY and other SNY shows we create conversational sports betting content while still delivering the same impactful topics New York sports fans are used to. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Steelers to host free-agent pass rusher Melvin Ingram

    Pittsburgh is looking to free agency to help their pass rush.

  • I Can't Stop Watching This Mesmerizing Video of Olympic Pole Vaulter Sandi Morris Practicing

    If you ever wondered how pole vaulters practice their pole vaulting, here you go. #TokyoOlympics(📽️ @sandicheekspv) @usatf pic.twitter.com/g0OI1K8NkH- #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 20, 2021 Pole vaulters make it look so effortless: they run, stick their massive poles in the ground, and leap over super-high bars onto a mat.

  • Ben Simmons breaks post-NBA playoff silence in Instagram post

    After largely going silent post-playoffs, Ben Simmons returns with a message on his 25th birthday. By Adam Hermann

  • Damian Lillard trade rumors: Kings among teams chasing Blazers deal

    The Kings reportedly are one of the teams aggressively pursuing a trade for Damian Lillard.

  • Norwegian women's beach-handball team forced to pay fines after players wore shorts - instead of bikini bottoms - during a game

    The European Handball Federation's disciplinary commission imposed a $177 fine per player after the team chose to wear shorts at a recent game.

  • NBA mock draft 5.0: Pistons locked on Cade Cunningham, but what will Rockets do at No. 2?

    The Houston Rockets could have a tough decision to make with the No. 2 pick. Will they go with Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs or the G-League's Jalen Green?

  • Sixers aggressively pursuing Blazers star Damian Lillard in a trade

    The Philadelphia 76ers are aggressively pursuing Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

  • NBA trade rumors: As Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard buzz swirls, what's Sixers' best approach?

    Are Daryl Morey and the Sixers willing to be patient if it increases their chances of landing a superstar? By Noah Levick