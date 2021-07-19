Discussing Mets trade rumors for Kris Bryant & Adam Frazier | Rumors & Rumblings | Baseball Night in NY

On BNNY, Doug Williams, Andy Martino, Omar Minaya and Sal Licata weigh in on the Kris Bryant rumors. Omar says he thinks the deal will get done, while also discussing the fit and the idea of giving up good players for a rental. Sal gives his take as a Mets fan… and says if the Mets are going for it this year, they have to make the deal. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest off-season news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

