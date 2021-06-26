Who is the New York Mets' biggest rival? | SportsNite

Chris Williamson, Marc Malusis, and Sal Licata deliver some quick hits, including a debate on whether or not the rivalry between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox is still the best rivalry in sports. They also discuss who the biggest rival is for the New York Mets, and the recent playoff run for the New York Islanders.

