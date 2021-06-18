Former Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins reveals all about sticky substances in MLB | Shea Anything

SNY

This week on Mets Prospective presented by Verizon, hosts Jacob Resnick and Joe DeMayo highlight Mets top pitching prospect Tylor Megill.The 25-year-old RHP recently got promoted to Triple-A Syracuse and is currently the top starting arm in the Mets system. Jacob and Joe interviewed Megill this past weekend to get his thoughts on his recent success, what he's working on, and how close he feels to making it to the major leagues. The guys also share their thoughts on some other names under the radar in the lower levels that are opening some eyes, as well as a "Mail Bag" discussion on how the organization has adjusted their approach in evaluating talent throughout their minor league system.