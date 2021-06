TheGrio

In a recent interview with V Magazine, Willow Smith is opening up about her years-long love affair with rock music, calming she was “bullied” for listening to Paramore. Willow Smith debuted her punk rock single, “Transparent Soul,” earlier this year, with fans and critics alike seeming to take to this new genre for her immediately. In the interview, she sheds light on what she loved to listen to in school, revealing she used to get bullied for liking rock music.