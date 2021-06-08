Zach Wilson looks sharp taking snaps during practice on Tuesday | Jets OTAs
Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson looks good on the move at Tuesday's practice. Plus, Mekhi Becton makes a sideline appearance.
UFC president Dana White chats with Kevin Iole and previews Saturday's UFC 263, which features two title fights and the return of Nate Diaz.
Jonathan Hassler will make his debut as a full-time crew chief during the NASCAR Cup Series’ All-Star Race weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, taking charge of Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing team. Hassler, a longtime race engineer at Team Penske, has recent crew chief experience after commanding the No. 21 crew […]
PARIS (Reuters) -Teenager Coco Gauff reached the last 16 of the French Open for the first time after fellow American Jennifer Brady quit with a foot injury having lost the first set 6-1 on Saturday. The 17-year-old was in complete command as she won the first set in 23 minutes, with only one unforced error to her name. Australian Open runner-up Brady then asked for medical assistance and decided that she could no longer continue.
With a fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul looming, some fans are asking whether the increasing number of celebrity exhibition bouts is reducing the sport to a carnival-style sideshow. Sunday's bout in Miami is expected to be a one-sided battle in favor of Mayweather (50-0) despite Paul (0-1) being about 50 pounds (23 kg) heavier, 6 inches (15 cm) taller and 18 years younger than 44-year-old Mayweather, a new grandfather. But while purists and pros like Saul "Canelo" Alvarez say the trend is simply a dangerous money grab, some of the sport's most influential names argue that the rising tide of interest lifts all boats.
Harden exited less than a minute into Game 1.
With Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers boycotting the team’s mandatory minicamp, the biggest beneficiary will be the player whose arrival set the current dysfunction between Rodgers and the front office in motion. Quarterback Jordan Love, the player for whom the Packers traded up in the first round of the 2020 draft to select, becomes the first-string [more]
While most Detroit Lions fans seem to appreciate Dan Campbell's authenticity, some national media types have been more dismissive.
Aaron Rodgers is officially holding out on the Packers. Rodgers is not in attendance at the Packers’ first mandatory work of the offseason, a minicamp that began at 8:30 this morning, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. That’s no surprise: As soon as the Packers lost in the NFC Championship Game in January, Rodgers [more]
Baseball's culture wars have infiltrated the NCAA tournament.
“What is he doing wrong,” Diaz said during an interview with Yahoo Sports. “What is Francis Ngannou doing wrong?
Gymnast Jade Carey has clinched a spot for the Tokyo Olympics, but she's competing for a spot on the four-woman team, which has potential for chaos.
OK, we get that playing for a championship can be a little more motivating than playing at the start of a rebuild. But c'mon, Blake Griffin!
Clint Bowyer is driving around his property on a Tuesday afternoon in his tractor, just like any other day. But this time, he’s doing it while on Zoom. Last fall, Bowyer had a decision to make that would potentially change his role in the NASCAR industry: Continue driving for Stewart-Haas Racing or join the FOX Sports […]
Daniel Suarez posted a video through his personal Twitter account Tuesday morning, revealing the initial contact that led to his last-lap bump of Michael McDowell in last Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway. Suarez’s tweet also indicated that he wouldn’t stand for on-track shenanigans — “not taking BS here.” RELATED: Official Sonoma results […]
Jon Rahm's forced withdrawal from Memorial due to COVID-19 mixes elements of truth and grace
As the Red Sox continue to keep pace with the American League elite, John Tomase reminds us that they have two potential aces up their sleeves in pitcher Chris Sale and outfield prospect Jarren Duran.
With a big NBA Draft and free agency ahead, here are three things the Knicks' front office should have on their offseason wish list...
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy did not hold back when voicing his displeasure with the officiating in Game 5 of his team's second-round playoff series against the New York Islanders.
Peter King shares his simple solution to solve the drama between the Packers and Aaron Rodgers.
Tennessee Titans WR Julio Jones reportedly had no idea he was on TV when FS1's Shannon Sharpe called to ask about his relationship with the Falcons.