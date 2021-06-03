Gerrit Cole says he can only 'control what he can control' after loss to Rays | Yankees Post Game

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole on how he feels facing the Rays so much already this season and his frustration with the inconsistent calls behind the plate in Thursday afternoon's loss.

Recommended Stories

  • How the Yankees' Thursday loss to Tampa Bay impacts New York moving forward | Sweeny Murti

    SNY Yankees Insider Sweeny Murti explains why New York's series split with Tampa Bay isn't ideal for them moving forward and reiterates that the lineup needs to produce more against left-handed starters moving forward.

  • Yankees vs Rays: Gio Urshela reacts to slumping bats in 3-1 loss | Yankees Post Game

    Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela says the team continues to search for answers after managing just 5 hits in a 3-1 loss to their nemesis, the Rays. Urshela: 'We have to do a better job swinging at the pitches we want to hit'. It marked the 20th time in the Yankees' first 54 games, that they have scored two runs or fewer.

  • Yankees vs Rays: Frazier's 11th-inning HR busts slump | Yankees Post Game

    Clint Frazier hit a game-ending, two-run homer with two outs in the 11th inning after making a game-saving catch in the eighth, and the slumping New York Yankees beat the rival Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 Tuesday night.

  • Diamondbacks announcer Bob Brenly taking week off after Marcus Stroman du-rag comments

    Brenly has been under fire since taking a swipe at Stroman's du-rag.

  • Yankees’ Aaron Boone remains loyal to Red Sox manager Alex Cora, glad to see him back

    The day before facing the Red Sox for the first time since Alex Cora’s suspension, SNY's Andy Martino asked Aaron Boone if he was glad to see him back.

  • 4 minor league pitchers suspended for foreign substances

    Four minor league pitchers have been suspended this season by Major League Baseball after being caught using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs, signaling a stronger crackdown in the game's feeder system than in the big leagues during a historically dominant stretch by pitchers. Many believe the proliferation of those grip aids is partially responsible for baseball’s offensive freefall. MLB has increased oversight in the majors with efforts to inspect more baseballs this season, but the data collection has not led to penalties for players.

  • Did Yankees’ Gary Sanchez make an awful baserunning blunder, or was the play more complicated?

    To manager Aaron Boone, Gary Sanchez's baserunning decision was a bit more complex -- and not quite as ugly -- as it seemed.

  • Former MLB executive says commissioner Bud Selig worked with teams to rig attendance figures after the steroid scandal

    Former Miami Marlins executive David Samson said MLB encouraged its teams to record tickets that were given away as tickets sold in the early 2000s.

  • Red Sox vs. Astros takeaways: Martin Perez's hot streak continues

    Red Sox left-hander Martin Perez was lights out in Thursday's win over the Astros and has looked like the most reliable arm in Boston's rotation lately.

  • NASHVILLE REGIONAL: A closer look at Georgia Tech

    Here's a look at Georgia Tech as it enters the 2021 Nashville Regional. 2021 record/RPI: 29-23 (46)Coach: Danny Hall (1,310-696 1, 28th year at GT)Rank in polls: NRRank in conference: 1st, Atlantic Coast Conference, Coastal Division (21-15)Last NCAA tournament appearance: 2019 (lost in regional final to Auburn) 2021 recap The last time a full season of baseball was played, Georgia Tech had what felt like all the momentum going into the postseason.

  • Yankees or Rays - who's better built to win AL East? | What Are The Odds?

    With the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays facing off, the What Are The Odds? crew discusses which AL East team is better built to win the pennant. Watch more What Are the Odds: https://sny.tv/shows/what-are-the-odds About What Are The Odds?: What Are The Odds combines sports betting with entertaining, engaging and insightful sports discussion. With talent from BNNY, FNNY and other SNY shows we create conversational sports betting content while still delivering the same impactful topics New York sports fans are used to. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Sports bettor sentenced to 6 months house arrest for threatening to kill Rays players and their families

    Benjamin Patz will not be allowed to gamble during his sentence, for obvious reasons.

  • June Shortstop Rankings

    Matthew Pouliot breaks down the June shortstop rankings. (Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Aaron Judge to play center field for Yankees: 'Aaron’s excited to step up to the challenge'

    Desperate times call for desperate measures - and the Yankees have reached the point where Aaron Judge will play center field on Wednesday night.

  • Yarbrough gets Rays 1st complete game in 5 years, tops Yanks

    Ryan Yarbrough became a big leaguer at a time when the highest esteem was reserved for pitchers who started games and those that finished them. The Tampa Bay Rays left-hander has helped transform baseball in a role that does neither, and so he knows how rare a chance he got Thursday when manager Kevin Cash gave him back the ball with the chance to start and finish the ninth inning. “My whole mission was just to get all three,” Yarbrough said.

  • Giants' Mike Yastrzemski, Logan Webb placed on injured list

    The Giants placed both Mike Yastrzemski and Logan Webb on the 10-day Injured List and called up Jason Vosler and Nick Tropeano.

  • Jarrett's shrewd moves spur Irish revival in baseball

    Link Jarett saw the promise of Notre Dame's roster in his first, abbreviated season. With a revamped defense, a resilient pitching staff and a reinvented offense, Jarrett helped his team shred the preseason expectations of finishing last in the ACC's Atlantic Division. The Fighting Irish won the division crown and are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015.

  • Ottavino helps out Brooklyn league that made him a pro

    When the Brooklyn-based 78 Youth Sports program was struggling, it put out a call to its most famous alum. Boston Red Sox reliever Adam Ottavino donated memorabilia and pitching lessons to raise $20,000 so far to help the organization that started him off in baseball rebuild from a post-pandemic hole that almost drove it to bankruptcy. “That was how I got introduced to the world, by playing sports and being out there with other kids,” Ottavino said this week as he prepared to return to New York for a weekend series against the Yankees.

  • Morikawa grabs early lead at storm-hit PGA Memorial

    Collin Morikawa, last year's PGA Championship winner, fired a six-under par 66 to seize the early first-round lead Thursday at the US PGA Memorial tournament before thunderstorms halted play.

  • Rickie Fowler sports sunglasses at Memorial and not just to be stylish

    Rickie Fowler sported sunglasses on Thursday at the Memorial Tournament, but it wasn't all about fashion for Fowler.