Zach Wilson on facing Sam Darnold in Week 1: 'It's typical NFL, right?' | Jets News Conference

Rookie Jets QB Zach Wilson explains how comfortable he feels with the playbook so far and his thoughts when he found out he was facing former New York QB Sam Darnold in Week 1.

    Donovan Mitchell returned to lead a balanced attack that overpowered a career-best, 47-point performance by Ja Morant and allowed the Utah Jazz to even their Western Conference playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies with a 141-129 victory on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. Mitchell, who finished with a team-high 25 points, bombed in five 3-pointers in 10 tries. Teammates Mike Conley and Joe Ingles buried three apiece as the top-seeded Jazz, who led the NBA in the regular season in both most 3-pointers made and fewest allowed, dominated the eighth-seeded Grizzlies from beyond the arc to offset an upset loss in the series opener.