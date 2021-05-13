What storyline from the Jets-Panthers Week 1 matchup is the most interesting? | SportsNite

Reuters

MODENA, Italy (Reuters) -Australian Caleb Ewan sprinted to victory but one of the main GC favourites Mikel Landa's race is over after a crash-hit climax to stage five of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday. Lotto Soudal rider Ewan surged through to beat Italian Giacomo Nizzolo on the line alongside the Adriatic resort of Cattolica with Elia Viviani in third place. Italian Alessandro De Marchi held on to the leader's pink jersey, having taken it on Tuesday.