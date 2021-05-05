Will Rangers retaliate against Tom Wilson and the Capitals? | SportsNite
The Rangers face the Capitals in a rematch after Tom Wilson put some dirty hits on Artemi Panarin and Pavel Buchnevich. The NHL did not suspended Wilson for his actions but did fine him. The crew debates if the Rangers will retaliate and send a message to the Capitals after releasing an eye-opening statement to the NHL and their head of player safety.