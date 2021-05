NBA.com

Kevin Durant missed the game-tying 3pt FG for the Nets as they fell to the Bucks, 117-114. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks with a season-high 49 points (29 in the 2nd half), along with eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks in the victory, while Kevin Durant tallied a season-high tying 42 points, along with 10 rebounds for the Nets in the losing effort, his 2nd consecutive game of 40+ points (42 on 04/29 vs. IND). The Bucks improve to 40-24 on the season, while the Nets fall to 43-22.